Global Smart AC Controller Market to Reach CAGR 10.3% Between 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart AC Controller Market – By Connectivity (Bluetooth, IR, Others) By Usage (Split ACs, Mobile ACs, Window ACs, Central ACs, Portable ACs), By Sales Channel (Online Store, Offline Store), By Price Range (High, Medium, Low) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart AC Controller Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Smart AC Controller market accounted for USD 23.3 Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 40.6 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

The smart home technologies are making significant penetration into various geographies across the globe. The smart tech lovers across the globe are installing multiple smart technologies into their homes. Further, factors such as growing awareness about benefits of smart technologies coupled with increasing willingness of consumers to spend money on connected devices is paving the way for the growth of market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart AC controller market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Connectivity

– Bluetooth

– IR

– Others

By Usage

– Split ACs

– Mobile ACs

– Window ACs

– Central ACs

– Portable ACs



By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Offline Store

By Price Range

– High

– Medium

– Low

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Tado

– Sensibo

– LG Electronics Inc.

– Honeywell Inc.

– Airpatrol

– Cielo

– Thinkeco Inc.

– Nest

– Ecobee

– Ambi Climate

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart AC Controller Market

3. Global Smart AC Controller Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart AC Controller Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Smart AC Controller Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Smart AC Controller Market Segmentation Analysis, By Connectivity

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

9.4. Bluetooth Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. IR Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Others Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Smart AC Controller Market Segmentation Analysis, By Usages

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Usages

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Usages

10.4. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Mobile ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Central ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Smart AC Controller Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Smart AC Controller Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price range

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price range

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Price range

12.4. High Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Low Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Connectivity

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

13.2.1.4. Bluetooth Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. IR Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Others Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



