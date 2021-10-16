Global Wrist Watch Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Sale, Demand, Segmentation, Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Description:
Watch is a small timepiece intended to be carried or worn by a person. It is designed to keep working despite the motions caused by the person s activities. A wristwatch is designed to be worn on a wrist, attached by a watch strap or other type of bracelet.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the wrist watch industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, so the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese wrist watch production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market will increase competitiveness..
The global Wrist Watch market is valued at 47400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 72200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wrist Watch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Wrist Watch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wrist Watch in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Wrist Watch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wrist Watch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Swatch Group
Rolex
Richemont
LVMH
Fossil
Citizen
Seiko
Patek Philippe
Casio
Chopard
Audemars Piguet
Movado Group
Kering
Breitling
Franck Muller
Folli Follie
Festina
Morellato & Sector
Time Watch
Fiyta
Rossini
Ebohr
Sea-Gull
Rarone
Geya
Poscer
Golgen
Movebest
Polaris
Tianba
Market size by Product
Sport Watches
Luxury Watches
Diamond Watches
Quartz Watches
Mechanical Watches
Water Resistant Watches
Smartwatch
Market size by End User
Daliy Use
Collection
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wrist Watch Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wrist Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Sport Watches
1.4.3 Luxury Watches
1.4.4 Diamond Watches
1.4.5 Quartz Watches
1.4.6 Mechanical Watches
1.4.7 Water Resistant Watches
1.4.8 Smartwatch
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Wrist Watch Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Daliy Use
1.5.3 Collection
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Swatch Group
11.1.1 Swatch Group Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Swatch Group Wrist Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Swatch Group Wrist Watch Products Offered
11.1.5 Swatch Group Recent Development
11.2 Rolex
11.2.1 Rolex Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Rolex Wrist Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Rolex Wrist Watch Products Offered
11.2.5 Rolex Recent Development
11.3 Richemont
11.3.1 Richemont Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Richemont Wrist Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Richemont Wrist Watch Products Offered
11.3.5 Richemont Recent Development
11.4 LVMH
11.4.1 LVMH Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 LVMH Wrist Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 LVMH Wrist Watch Products Offered
11.4.5 LVMH Recent Development
11.5 Fossil
11.5.1 Fossil Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Fossil Wrist Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Fossil Wrist Watch Products Offered
11.5.5 Fossil Recent Development
11.6 Citizen
11.6.1 Citizen Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Citizen Wrist Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Citizen Wrist Watch Products Offered
11.6.5 Citizen Recent Development
11.7 Seiko
11.7.1 Seiko Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Seiko Wrist Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Seiko Wrist Watch Products Offered
11.7.5 Seiko Recent Development
11.8 Patek Philippe
11.8.1 Patek Philippe Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Patek Philippe Wrist Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Patek Philippe Wrist Watch Products Offered
11.8.5 Patek Philippe Recent Development
11.9 Casio
11.9.1 Casio Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Casio Wrist Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Casio Wrist Watch Products Offered
11.9.5 Casio Recent Development
11.10 Chopard
11.10.1 Chopard Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Chopard Wrist Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Chopard Wrist Watch Products Offered
11.10.5 Chopard Recent Development
11.11 Audemars Piguet
11.12 Movado Group
11.13 Kering
11.14 Breitling
11.15 Franck Muller
11.16 Folli Follie
11.17 Festina
11.18 Morellato & Sector
11.19 Time Watch
11.20 Fiyta
11.21 Rossini
11.22 Ebohr
11.23 Sea-Gull
11.24 Rarone
11.25 Geya
11.26 Poscer
11.27 Golgen
11.28 Movebest
11.29 Polaris
11.30 Tianba
Continued ..
