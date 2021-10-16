Homeland Security market in the Middle East will be having a CAGR of 14.56% during the forecasted period 2016–2022
Homeland Security includes border security for land, air, sea, critical infrastructure protection, cyber security and transportation security. According to the Infoholic, Homeland Security market in the Middle East will be having a CAGR of 14.56% during the forecasted period 2016–2022. The Homeland Security market is expected to grow due to the investments in multiple projects and recent developments such as the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The advanced technologies, economic growth and investment in infrastructure development in the region are driving the market. The investments in infrastructure development include residential and commercial construction, transportation infrastructure, and public utilities.
Some of the players included in the report are Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Raytheon Co. The Homeland Security market is segmented by departments and countries. The department includes Cybersecurity, Emergency Response, Mass Transit, Transportation Security, CBRN Security and CIP. The countries include UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Yemen, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, etc.
The study covers and analyses “Homeland Security Market in the Middle East”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report offers an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Outlook
1.1 Industry Overview
1.2 Industry Trends
1.3 Pest Analysis
2 Report Outline
2.1 Report Scope
2.2 Report Summary
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Report Assumptions
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3 Related Markets
4 Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Segmentation
4.3 Market Trends
4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces
5 Market Characteristics
5.1 Evolution
5.2 Architecture
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increased Importance and Growth Rate of
Cloud Computing
5.3.1.2 Evolving Enterprise Demand for Better Alignment of IT Infrastructure
5.3.1.3 High Growth of Data Creation Leads to Outstrips Storage
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Lack of Knowledge and Expertise
5.3.2.2 Multi-player Environments
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Hybrid Cloud in Demand
5.3.3.2 Demand of Analytics in SDI
5.3.3.3 Demand for Security Vendors-software Defined Security
5.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis
6 Solutions: Market Size & Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Software Defined Storage (SDS)
6.2.1 SDS Architecture
6.2.2 SDS Benefits
6.2.3 Drivers for Implementing SDS
6.2.4 Reasons for Implementing SDS
6.2.5 SDS Outlook
6.3 Software Defined Networking (SDN)
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.