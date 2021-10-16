Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Forecast to Reach CAGR 18.2% Between 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Hydroponic Crop Farming Market -By Crop (Lettuce, Microgreens, Medical Marijuana, Tomatoes, Herbs, Pepper, Cucumber, Others) By Farming Type (Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming) By Sales (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Restaurant and Chefs, Grocery Stores, Bulk Suppliers & Distributors, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Hydroponic Crop Farming Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 10,106.7 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Increasing consumer demand for local foods is one of the key factors driving the growth of hydroponics crop farming market. Apart from this, private sector investment is envisioned to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of hydroponic crop farming market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Crop
– Lettuce
– Microgreens
– Medical Marijuana
– Tomatoes
– Herbs
– Pepper
– Cucumber
– Others
By Farming Type
– Indoor Farming
– Outdoor Farming
By Sales
– Hypermarket & Supermarket
– Restaurant and Chefs
– Grocery Stores
– Bulk Suppliers & Distributors
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Bowery, Inc.
– Metropolis Farms, Inc.
– Lufa Farms
– FreshBox Farms
– Cropking Inc.
– Triton Foodworks
– Hydroherbs
– Evergreen Farm Oy
– GrowUp Urban Farms
– Urban Harvest
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Hydroponic Crop Farming Market
3. Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Hydroponic Crop Farming Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Crop
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Crop
9.4. Lettuce Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Medical Marijuana Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.8. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.9. Pepper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Farming Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farming Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Farming Type
10.4. Indoor Farming Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Outdoor Farming Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales
11.4. Hypermarket & Supermarket Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Restaurant and Chefs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Grocery Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Bulk Suppliers & Distributors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Crop
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Crop
12.2.1.4. Lettuce Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Medical Marijuana Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.8. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.9. Pepper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
