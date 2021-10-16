India PVC Pipes Market Growth, Revenue, Type, Application, Manufacturers, Future Projections 2023

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the third largest produced synthetic polymer, which is widely used in the fabrication of pipes, thereby replacing metal pipes in several applications. These pipes are widely used across the world due to its features such as lightweight, resistance to corrosion, superior tensile strength under high pressure, easy installation, low friction loss, and less maintenance cost. Moreover, enhanced resistance to most of the chemicals and superior electrical & heat insulation are some of the major advantages of PVC pipes. They are widely applicable in as city/town/rural water supply schemes, spray irrigation, deep tube well schemes, land drainage schemes, and others.

The Indian PVC pipe market is currently in its growth stage. Development in the construction and infrastructure industries in India has surged the demand for PVC pipes, thus driving the growth of the India PVC. Other key factors that fuel the demand for PVC pipes include increase in disposable income, high requirement of durable pipes for oil & gas transportation, upsurge in demand for durable & cost-effective pipes in industrial sectors and rise in need for PVC pipes in irrigation projects. However, factors such as comparatively higher cost than other plastic pipes and harmful environmental impacts restrain the market growth. On the contrary, increase in clean water supply projects in rural parts of India is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for future market growth.

The report segments the PVC pipes market based on type, material, application, customer type, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into chlorinated PVC, unplasticized PVC, and plasticized PVC. The report segments the PVC pipe market based on materials employed, which include PVC resin, stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others. The applications covered in the study include irrigation; water supply; sewerage; plumbing; oil & gas; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); and others. Depending in customer type, the market is fragmented into institutional, PSUs, private players, plumbing, and others. Regional breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North India, South India, West India, and East India.

The key players analyzed in the report are Aashirvad Pipes, Supreme Pipes, Astral Pipes, Finolex Industries Ltd., Prince Piping System, Ori-plast, Utkarsh Indin, Dutron Group, Kankai Pipes, and Captain Pipes.

Skipper Company established a PVC pipes manufacturing unit at Hyderabad to produce 6,000 tons per annum of both plumbing and agricultural pipes in July 2016. Similarly, in July 2016, Finolex Industries, Mumbai planned to invest $15,000,000 in adding 100,000 tons capacity for pipe manufacturing in the next three years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players include:

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Type

Chlorinated PVC Pipe

Unplasticized PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe

By Material

PVC Resin

Stabilizers

Plasticizers

Lubricant

Pigment Base

Others

By Application

Irrigation

Water Supply

Sewerage

Plumbing

Oil & Gas

Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning

Others

By Region

North India

West India

East India

South India

Other major players in the industry include

