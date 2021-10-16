Industrial Controls System Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Siemens, ABB, Omron, Emerson, Rockwell and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Industrial Controls System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Industrial Controls System Market
Industrial control system (ICS) is a collective term used to describe different types of control systems and associated instrumentation, which include the devices, systems, networks, and controls used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Controls System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Controls System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens
ABB
Omron
Emerson
Rockwell Automation
Honeywell
Alstom
GE
Yokogawa Electric
Schneider Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)
Distributed control system (DCS)
Programmable logic controller (PLC)
Market segment by Application, split into
Power, water & wastewater
Oil & gas
Manufacturing
Chemicals
Automotive
Food & beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Aerospace
Defense
Mining and material
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Controls System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Controls System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
