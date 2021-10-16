Inflight Catering Market Analysis, Global Demand and Business Opportunities to 2025- UpperSky Catering, SATS, SAAC, Newrest Catering, LSG Sky Chefs, Journey Group, Gate Gourmet, Flying Food Group

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Global Inflight Catering Market Research Report 2019-2025”, the report analyzes opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Inflight Catering Market, strategically profiles the key market players, and comprehensively analyzes their market size and core competencies in each segment.

Inflight or airline catering is a service provided by companies during air travel and at the airports. Catering becomes a very critical part of the business, especially for Network Carriers serving long distances. Meal design and meal planning are important processes of catering services. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), catering planning and catering operations are important areas of activities of inflight services. Various organizations and groups are formed in order to regulate and organize inflight-catering activities. For instance, Inflight Catering Work Group was established in 2004, to bring together airlines and caterers in order to discuss issues of mutual concern and of special interest of the catering community, identify potential areas of cooperation, as well as implement concrete solutions.

Meals segment is expected to show a significant growth in the global inflight catering market in 2018. This is attributed to increasing number of international passengers and long air travel. Key players are opting various marketing strategies to attract customers’ attention such as mini-meal and healthy snacks provision. For instance, OTG, which operates over 300 restaurants and retail concepts in 10 airports across North America, provides local foods for global passengers. It uses locally sourced ingredients from local farms straight to the airport.

UpperSky Catering, SATS, SAAC Ltd., Newrest Catering, LSG Sky Chefs, Journey Group Pls., Gate Gourmet, Flying Food Group, Emirates Flight Catering, Do & Co, DNATA, Air Gourmet, Air Fayre, Air Culinaire Worldwide, and Abby’s Aircraft Catering Service.

