IT Management as a Service Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- ServiceNow, HP, CA Technologies, BMC, Absolute Software and more…

IT service management as a service (ITSMaaS) is a term for the idea that companies can outsource their IT services rather than maintaining them in-house. With ITSM, companies can decrease costs and free up staff, while getting quality IT service that trades on specialization and economies of scale. ITSM allows the company to maintain IT services with lower fixed costs for hardware and labor. Instead, companies often pay per user, per year, for a given IT service. In addition to basic IT diagnostic and repair services, ITSM can also provide other types of services, such as help with virtualization systems, storage assistance and much more.

This report focuses on the global IT Management as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

ServiceNow

HP

CA Technologies

BMC Software

Absolute Software

Cherwell Software

EMC Infra

Epicor Software

FrontRange Solutions

Fujitsu

Hornbill

IBM

ManageEngine

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Serena Software

Sofigate

Sunrise Software

SunView Software

Symantec

SysAid Technologies

Vmware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Systems and network monitoring and management

Problem management

Resource utilization, capacity planning, and billing

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and telecom

BFSI

Public sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

