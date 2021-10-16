Liquid Biopsy Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Cancer profiling Exosome Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Genomic Health, Inivata, MDxHealth, QIAGEN

The “Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of liquid biopsy market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, sample, circulating biomarkers, application, end user and geography. The global liquid biopsy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading liquid biopsy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The liquid biopsy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer cases across the globe and the rising preference for a non-invasive method of detection. In addition, the R&D activities and strong product pipeline are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Liquid Biopsy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services (Equipment, Reagents & Kits and Services); Sample (Blood Based, Urine Based and Other Sample); Circulating Biomarker (Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC), Exosomes and Free Nucleic Acid); Application (Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Oncology, Transplant Diagnostics and Other Applications); End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals, Reference Laboratories and Other End Users) and Geography

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global liquid biopsy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The liquid biopsy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting liquid biopsy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the liquid biopsy market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key liquid biopsy market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Biocept, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genomic Health

Inivata Ltd

MDxHealth

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

