Mechanical Ventilator Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 3,819 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.8% | Global Analysis and Forecast Report

The global mechanical ventilator market was valued at $2,242 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,819 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. A mechanical ventilator provides artificial ventilation that supports patients to breathe properly by moving breathable air into and out of the lungs through an endotracheal tube directly applied to the airway by surgery or by using non-invasive mask. Intensive-care and transport/portable mechanical ventilators are the two most-widely used ventilators, which are available in the market.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013952



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (CareFusion/Vyaire Medical, Inc.)

Carl Reiner Gmbh

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge AB (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Hamilton Medical AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic, Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

Mindray Medical International Limited

Smiths Group, Plc.

Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population who is prone to respiratory disorders, and escalating government expenditures on healthcare worldwide are the primary growth factors of the global mechanical ventilator market. However, high cost of mechanical ventilators and high prevalence of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological innovation and advanced design and portability of the product are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented based on product type, component, mode, age group, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is classified into device and service. By product, it is categorized into intensive care unit/critical care, transport/portable/ambulatory, and neonatal care. Depending on mode, it is divided into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospital/clinic, home care, ambulatory surgical center, and others. Age group-wise, it is segmented into pediatric, adult, and geriatric. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is believed to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global mechanical ventilators market is provided.

Key regulatory guidelines for the global mechanical ventilator market are critically dealt with according to geography.

A deep dive analysis of various regions provides insights that are envisaged to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Intensive care unit/critical care

Transport/portable/ambulatory

Neonatal care

By Component

Devices

ServicesBy Mode

Non-invasive ventilation

Invasive ventilation

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By End User

Hospital and clinic

Home care

Ambulatory surgical center

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013952



Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3.1. Top winning strategies

3.4. Market share analysis, 2017

3.5. Porters five forces analysis

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.3. Opportunity

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876