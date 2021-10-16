Medical Tourism Market 2019-2027: Bangkok Hospital, Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hamad Medical, Asklepios Kliniken, Sunway Medical Centre

The medical tourism market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such availability of cheaper treatment options, increasing number of surgeries like dental, cosmetic, fertility and others and availability of skilled medical professionals at a lower price in the market during the forecast period. However ethical concerns and legal issues and risks of acquiring regional infectious disease are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical tourism market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical tourism market in these regions.

Medical Tourism Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Other Treatments)

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003739

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical tourism market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical tourism market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key medical tourism market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Samitivej Hospitals

Bangkok Hospital Group

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Hamad Medical Corporation

Asklepios Kliniken Gmbh

Sunway Medical Centre

Yanhee International Hospital

Asian Heart Institute

The reports cover key developments in the medical tourism market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from medical tourism market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for medical tourism market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the medical tourism market.

Browse Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/medical-tourism-market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Medical Tourism Market – By Treatment Type

1.3.2 Medical Tourism Market – By Region

1.3.2.1 By Country

KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Buy this Report now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003739

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com