Middle East and Africa Ischemic Heart Disease Market Report Examines Valuable Growth Prospects And Future Insights Industry Analysis, Growth Factor New Trend Till 2025

The worldwide market is anticipated to growing between 2019 and 2026. The rise in consumption of research report further analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several companies including Centre (Saudi Arabia), Hamad Medical Corporation (Qatar), American Hospital Dubai

Ischemic Heart Disease, is a condition that affects the supply of blood to the heart. It is also known as coronary artery disease, in which blood vessels become narrowed or blocked owing to the deposition of cholesterol on their walls. Ischemic heart disease leads to disease such as stable angina, unstable angina, myocardial infarction, and sudden cardiac death.

Oxygen and nutrients are essential for proper function of the heart, but owing to this disease, there is the low supply of oxygen and nutrients to the heart muscles. This may eventually result in a portion of the heart being suddenly deprived of its blood supply leading to the death of that area of heart tissue, resulting in a heart attack. There is the huge demand of the ischemic heart disease treatment in the Middle East and Africa owing to the increase in disease related to heart. According to the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, ischemic heart disease is the one of the top ten leading causes of death in Saudi Arabia regions and account almost 6% death every year.

Ask free sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2585

The Middle East and Africa Ischemic heart disease Market – Overview

The Middle East and Africa Ischemic heart disease market are showing the steady growth; mainly owing to increase in consumption of smoking, diabetes mellitus and cholesterol levels. There are few more factors which lead the occurrence of Ischemic heart disease, such as Hypertension, Genetic and hereditary factors, sedentary lifestyle, and Stress.

According to, Dubai Health Authority, Heart disease causes three in every 10 deaths in the UAE. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 17.7 million people died with CVD, which hold 31% of all global deaths. Whereas in Saudi Arabia its holds 6% of total death. Companies are continually inventing new treatment to capture the Middle East and Africa market.

Thus, players focusing more on educating the public about diseases related to heart, symptom, and precaution in order to develop their brand image and awareness within the region. In this regards, Hamad Medical Corporation, in September 2016, launched heart health campaign, with the aim to educate the public on how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and advice on what to do if a heart attack is suspected. The company also educated the public on how to improve their heart health by providing information about heart conditions and the importance of maintaining a healthy heart. These activities help them to keep ahead with their competitor.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Ganzouri Specialized Hospital (Egypt), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Sanofi (France), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.(U.S.), AUM Cardiovascular (U.S.), HeartWare (U.S.), are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of ischemic heart disease, The Middle East and Africa.

The Middle East and Africa Ischemic heart disease Market – Regional Analysis

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 1.1 billion people were smoking tobacco, and male population consumes more in comparison to female. Although it is declining worldwide, but in many countries, the prevalence of tobacco smoking appears to be increasing, especially in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region and the African Region. The most affected countries in the Middle East are Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia (SAU), United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Yemen and in Africa Algeria, and Tunisia. World organization is more focused in order to provide funds to the countries of this region in order to improve the quality of life.

UAE is the largest market for ischemic heart disease in the entire Middle East and Africa market owing to the presence of huge population suffering with disease related to heart. The rest of Africa market is, however the fastest growing with a huge unmet medical need and high rate of tobacco and alcohol consumption which leads the incidence of many diseases. Moreover, the government of these countries are looking support from developed and developing nation in order to get effective and advanced treatment at lower cost.

Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mea-ischemic-heart-disease-market-2585

Companies are also looking forward to this market owing to the huge gap between demand and supply of the patients. According to the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, CDC has worked with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 20 years, along with the Ministry of Health, WHO, local partners, and other U.S. Government agencies in reducing the impact of emerging diseases by building capacity in areas such as laboratory systems and epidemiology, strengthen immunization services, respond to public health emergencies, and conduct surveillance, surveys, and studies.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]