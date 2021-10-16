Moving Services Market Demand and Key Players by 2023: Atlas Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines, Bekins, Mayflower Transit, United Van Lines, Wheaton World Wide Moving, U-Pack, Armstrong Relocation, Beltmann Group

Global Moving Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

Moving service refers to the service offered by the moving company which help people finish staff moving. This report studies the Moving Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Moving Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the recent years, there has been a considerable rise in the number of employees traveling abroad. This is mainly affiliated to the global companies sending employees overseas for the completion of short-term and long-term assignments. It has also been observed that the recent relocations were mainly from industries such as the pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy, and oil and gas. Moreover, relocations can be attributed to factors such as low-cost of living and better quality of living. Owing to factors such as adequate overseas employment and emigration of the US citizens abroad, the market will witness an exponential growth over the years.

In addition, the robust benefits associated with relocations services such as family assistance, spouse/partner support, settling-in services, school assistance, and cultural and language training, will further contribute to the growth of the moving services market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Atlas Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines, Bekins, Mayflower Transit, United Van Lines, Wheaton World Wide Moving, U-Pack, Armstrong Relocation, Beltmann Group, Coleman American Moving Services, Corrigan Moving Systems, Daryl Flood Relocation & Logistics, Ford Storage and Moving Company, Fidelity Moving and Storage, Mergenthaler Transfer and Storage, New World Van Lines, Palmer Moving & Storage, Tri Star Freight System, Planes Moving and Storage

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Moving Services.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Corporate

Residential

Military and government

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commerical

Personal

