Pest Control Market Growth, Trend, Insights, Revenue Status & Forecast

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Pest Control Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Others), by Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, and Others), and by Application (Residential, Commercial, Agricultural, Industrial, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Pest Control Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global pest control market was valued at $16,883 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period to reach $ 24,397 million by 2024. Pest control is the management of specific species that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies tend to reside at places where there is human activity and cause threat of health issues. The pest control management has thus become increasingly important.

The report segments the global pest control market based on type, pest type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. Based on pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global pest control market till 2024.

The prominent players in the global pest control market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Rentokil Initial PLC

BASF SE

EcoLab Inc.

Syngenta AG

National Pest Control

Rollins Inc.

Lindsey Pest Control

Bayer AG

FMC Corporation

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global pest control market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2024.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of pest control helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global pest control market is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Type

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Others

By Pest Type

Insects

Termites

Rodents

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Agricultural

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENT

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tool and model

CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET SNAPSHOT

CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 2 MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

2.2. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.1. Top investment pockets

2.2.2. Top winning strategies

2.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

2.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

2.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

2.3.3. Threat of new entrants

2.3.4. Threat of substitutes

2.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

2.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

2.4.1. Drivers

2.4.1.1. Improvement in economic condition

2.4.1.2. Changes in climatic conditions

2.4.1.3. Legislation and regulation changes

2.4.1.4. Increase in urbanization coupled with population

2.4.2. Restraints

2.4.2.1. Health hazards related to chemicals

2.4.2.2. Changes in government policies and environment protection laws

2.4.3. Opportunities

2.4.3.1. Rise in intolerance against pests

2.4.3.2. Upsurge in product development and launches

2.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 20172024 (%)

2.5.1. By type

2.5.2. By pest type

2.5.3. By application

2.6. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017 (%)

CHAPTER 3 PEST CONTROL MARKET, BY TYPE

3.1. INTRODUCTION

3.1.1. Market size and forecast

3.2. CHEMICAL

3.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

3.2.2. Market size and forecast

3.3. MECHANICAL

3.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

3.3.2. Market size and forecast

3.4. BIOLOGICAL

3.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

3.4.2. Market size and forecast

3.5. OTHERS

3.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

3.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 4 PEST CONTROL MARKET, BY PEST TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. INSECTS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. TERMITES

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. RODENTS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. OTHERS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 PEST CONTROL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. COMMERCIAL

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. RESIDENTIAL

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. AGRICULTURE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. INDUSTRIAL

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

Continue…

