Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Peak Pipe Systems

Dow Chemical Company

WL Plastics

GPS PE Pipe Systems

System Group

Wavin

Pipelife

Advanced Drainage Systems

Marley Pipe Systems

Polypipe

Dura-Line

Hsiung Yeu Enterprise

Blue Diamond Industries

Sekisui Chemical

Nan Ya Plastics

Tessenderlo Group

Vinidex Pty

Plastic Industries

Cromford Pipe

Sangir Plastics

Shree Darshan Pipes

China Lesso Group

Weixing New Materials

Fujian Newchoice Pipe

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Ginde Plastic Pipe Industry

Kangtai Pipe Industry

Junxing Pipe Industry

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

HDPE (High-density polyethylene) Pipe

MDPE (Medium -density polyethylene) Pipe

LDPE (Low-density polyethylene) Pipe

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Market Research Report 2018

1 Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyethylene(PE) Pipes

1.2 Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 HDPE (High-density polyethylene) Pipe

1.2.3 MDPE (Medium -density polyethylene) Pipe

LDPE (Low-density polyethylene) Pipe

1.3 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Water Supply

1.3.3 Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Sewage Systems

1.3.5 Agricultural Applications

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Polyethylene(PE) Pipes (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……….

7 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 JM Eagle

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 JM Eagle Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Peak Pipe Systems

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Peak Pipe Systems Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Dow Chemical Company

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Dow Chemical Company Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 WL Plastics

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 WL Plastics Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 GPS PE Pipe Systems

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 GPS PE Pipe Systems Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

