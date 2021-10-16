Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
JM Eagle
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Peak Pipe Systems
Dow Chemical Company
WL Plastics
GPS PE Pipe Systems
System Group
Wavin
Pipelife
Advanced Drainage Systems
Marley Pipe Systems
Polypipe
Dura-Line
Hsiung Yeu Enterprise
Blue Diamond Industries
Sekisui Chemical
Nan Ya Plastics
Tessenderlo Group
Vinidex Pty
Plastic Industries
Cromford Pipe
Sangir Plastics
Shree Darshan Pipes
China Lesso Group
Weixing New Materials
Fujian Newchoice Pipe
Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic
Ginde Plastic Pipe Industry
Kangtai Pipe Industry
Junxing Pipe Industry
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
HDPE (High-density polyethylene) Pipe
MDPE (Medium -density polyethylene) Pipe
LDPE (Low-density polyethylene) Pipe
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Water Supply
Oil and Gas
Sewage Systems
Agricultural Applications
Others
