Polypropylene & High-impact Polystyrene Market Growth, Revenue, Type, Application, Manufacturers, Future Projections 2023

Injection molding is a manufacturing process in which plastic products are produced by injecting molten materials into a mold, where it is melted, cooled, and solidified to form the final product. Thermoplastic as well as thermosetting injection-molded plastics are used for the production of several parts and components that are used in various applications. The prime thermoplastic polymers used in injection molding, include polypropylene, high-impact polystyrene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, polycarbonate, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, and high-impact polystyrene. In addition, epoxy resin, polyester, and melamine formaldehyde are some of the prominent thermosetting polymers used for injection molding. There is an increase in the demand for injection-molded plastics in the market over the last decade. Furthermore, there is a raise in demand for injected molded polypropylene and high-impact polystyrene in various end-user industries across the globe.

Wide range of application of the materials in various end-user industry and low waste production during the production process majorly drive the global polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding. Moreover, low labor cost and bulk production advantages supplements the growth of polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding. However, high initial tooling cost and limitation on design of the finished product as the injection molding is specified to only one single design limit the market growth. Technological advancement leads to the adoption of automation in the injection molding process, which is expected to make future opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding based on material, application, and region. Based on material, the market is bifurcated into polypropylene and high impact polystyrene. The polypropylene segment is further segmented into filled polypropylene, composite polypropylene, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into consumer goods & electronics, household, packaging, horticulture & agriculture, construction, automotive, textile, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include LyondellBasell, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DuPont, INEOS, Total S.A., China Petrochemical Corporation, LG Chem, King Plastic Corporation, and Astor Chemical Industrial (jiangsu) CO.,LTD

KEY BENEFITS

Porters Five Force’s analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

An in-depth analysis of the current research & clinical developments within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Material

Polypropylene (PP)

Filled PP

Composite PP

Others

High-impact polystyrene (HIPS)

By Application

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Household

Packaging

Horticulture & Agriculture

Construction

Automotive

Textile

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

