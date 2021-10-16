Regenerative Medicine Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Regenerative Medicine Market by Product Type (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, and Small Molecule & Biologic), Material (Synthetic Material, Biologically Derived Material, Genetically Engineered Material, and Pharmaceutical), and Application (Cardiovascular, Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Wound Healing, Ophthalmology, Neurology, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Regenerative Medicine market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global regenerative medicine market was valued at $5,444 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $39,325 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 32.2% from 2017 to 2023. Regenerative medicines repair, replace, and regenerate tissues and organs affected due to injury, disease, or natural ageing process. These medicines help restore the functionality of cells & tissues and are applicable in numerous degenerative disorders such as dermatology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. Researchers focus on developing technologies based on biologics, genes, somatic as well as stem cells. Stem cells are capable of proliferation and differentiation and hence, are critical in this field.

The major factors that boost the market growth include technological advancements in tissue and organ regeneration, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma emergencies, prominent potential of nanotechnology, and emergence of stem cell technology. In addition, rise in degenerative diseases and shortage of organs for transplantation are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, utilization of nanomaterials in wound care, drug delivery, and immunomodulation has opened numerous growth avenues for the regenerative medicines market. However, stringent regulatory barriers and high cost of the treatment are likely to hinder the market growth.

The global regenerative medicine market is segmented based on product type, material, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is classified into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and small molecule & biologic. Depending on material, it is categorized into synthetic material, biologically derived material, genetically engineered material, and pharmaceutical. Synthetic material is further divided into biodegradable synthetic polymer, scaffold, artificial vascular graft material, and hydrogel material. Biologically derived material is further bifurcated into collagen and xenogenic material. Genetically engineered material is further segmented into deoxyribonucleic acid, transfection vector, genetically manipulated cell, three-dimensional polymer technology, transgenic, fibroblast, neural stem cell, and gene-activated matrices. Pharmaceutical is further divided into small molecule and biologic. By application, it is categorized into cardiovascular, oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal, wound healing, ophthalmology, neurology, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across four regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on geography facilitates the study of the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Small Molecule & Biologic

By Material

Synthetic Material

Biodegradable Synthetic Polymer

Scaffold

Artificial Vascular Graft Material

Hydrogel Material

Biologically Derived Material

Collagen

Xenogeneic Material

Genetically Engineered Material

Deoxyribonucleic Acid Transfection Vectors

Genetically Manipulated Cell

Three-Dimensional Polymer Technology

Transgenic

Fibroblast

Neural Stem Cell

Gene-Activated Matrices

Pharmaceuticals

Small Molecule

Biologic

By Application

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Wound Healing

Ophthalmology

Neurology

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Athersys, Inc.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (Bioheart, Inc.)

Organogenesis, Inc. (Advanced Biohealing)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Acelity Holdings, Inc.

Isto Biologics (Isto Biologics Medical Systems, Inc.)

CryoLife, Inc.

The other players of the Regenerative Medicine market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Shimadzu Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Siemens Healthineers

General Electric (GE) Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cloudmedx, Inc.

Bay Labs, Inc.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. High adoption of stem cell technology

3.4.1.2. Emerging application of nanotechnology

3.4.1.3. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma emergencies

3.4.1.4. Advancements in medical equipment technologies

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Ethical hurdles

3.4.2.2. Costly treatment associated with regenerative medicine

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Lucrative opportunities of novel stem cell technologies

3.4.3.2. Increasing potential in emerging economies

3.4.3.3. Growing need of regenerative medicine in organ transplantation

CHAPTER 4: REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cell Therapy

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and growth opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. Gene Therapy

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and growth opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. Tissue Engineering

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.5. Small Molecules And Biologics

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Synthetic Materials

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2.3. Biodegradable synthetic polymers

5.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.4. Scaffold

5.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.5. Artificial vascular graft materials

5.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.6. Hydrogel material

5.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Biologically Derived Materials

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.3. Collagen

5.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.4. Xenogeneic material

5.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. Genetically Engineered Materials

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

5.4.3. Deoxyribonucleic acid transfection vectors

5.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.4. Genetically manipulated cells

5.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.5. Three-dimensional polymer technology

5.4.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.6. Transgenics

5.4.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.7. Fibroblasts

5.4.7.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.8. Neural stem cells

5.4.8.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.9. Gene-activated matrices

5.4.9.1. Market size and forecast

5.5. Pharmaceuticals

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

5.5.3. Small molecules

5.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.4. Biologics

5.5.4.1. Market size and forecast

