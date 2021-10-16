Sexual Dysfunction Drugs Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Eli Lilly, AbbVie and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Sexual Dysfunction Drugs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Sexual dysfunctions include sexual disorders of men and women that can interfere with their sexual performance, leading to unsatisfied sexual intercourse. The major drugs used in this market are PDE5 inhibitors, whereas other drugs such as hormone-related and transurethral also have a presence in the market. The sexual dysfunction oral drugs segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to grow during the forecast period. The increasing cases of sexual dysfunctions are driving the need for oral therapies such as 5HT1A receptor agonist. The demand for sexual dysfunction oral drugs such as ED drugs will further increase due to the rising awareness among healthcare professionals.

The demand for sexual dysfunction drugs is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as prostate cancer, diabetes mellitus, and CVD. The market will continue to grow in the region in the forthcoming years due to the rise in unhealthy lifestyle habits and the increased risk of developing sexual dysfunctions among the population.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Eli Lilly

AbbVie

Bayer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Takeda

Apricus Biosciences

Emotional Brain

Ivix LLX

Leadiant Biosciences

NexMed

S1 Biopharma

Vietstar Biomedical Research

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oral Therapy

Intracavernosal Therapy

Hormonal Therapy

Transurethral Therapy

Market segment by Application, split into

Male

Female

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sexual Dysfunction Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sexual Dysfunction Drugs development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



