Skimmed Milk Market Growth, Revenue, Type, Application, Manufacturers, Future Projections 2024

Skim milk is also called as non-fat milk or fat-free milk, it is obtained after skimming, which involves removing cream from the milk. As cream has been removed from milk, it will contain 0-0.5% of fat contents, usually has an average fat content of 0.1%. Skim milk has slightly more calcium and protein when compared to full fat milk and has no added sugar. It is not as creamy as whole milk and appears lighter and thinner in consistency. It is lower in calories as compared to other types of milk, while retaining roughly the same amount of most other nutrients. Skim milk is loaded with protein, calcium, phosphorous, vitamin D, and vitamin A, making it a source of high-quality, complete protein. It helps build strong bones, teeth, and muscles and can aid in healthy weight management. Owing to these beneficial nutrients and health benefits associated with skimmed milk, many health experts and dieticians vouch for skimmed milk, considering it as calorie-free.

Skim milk is lower in calories as compared to other types of milk, while retaining roughly the same amount of most other nutrients such as lactose, milk proteins, and minerals. It usually contains 80 to 90 calories per cup and contributes protein, riboflavin, thiamine, and vitamin B12 to the diet. Skim milk is also rich in minerals, providing a good source of calcium, potassium, selenium, magnesium, zinc, and phosphorus. It is fortified with vitamin D and vitamin A, which is lost from the milk when the fat is removed. Many of these nutrients helps build and maintain strong muscles, teeth, and bones, and also aids in healthy weight management. Thus, nutritional benefits offered by skim milk has raised its demand as compared to whole milk.

Skimmed milk is used for preparing chocolates, sweets, and other confectionaries to improve flavor and water binding capacity allowing it to remain fresh for longer duration. It can also be used to prepare dairy products such as yogurt, cheese, and butter as it contains same nutrients in same relative proportions as the fresh milk. It can be used as a base for homemade soups, rice dishes, casseroles, pancake batter, and pasta dishes to add nutritive value. Hence, the growth in use of skim milk as substitute for whole milk, powdered milk, and others in the food industry as well as households has also supported the growth of the skimmed milk market.However, additional sugar added to skimmed milk, can lead to blood sugar issues like diabetes and hypoglycemia. In addition, the dairy industry often adds dried milk powder to skim milk as protein fortification which causes the oxidization of the cholesterol in the milk. This oxidized cholesterol can lead to buildup of plaque in the arteries, and can cause inflammation in the body, contributing to heart disease. These adverse effects of skim milk on human body limit growth of skimmed milk market. In addition, the increase in use of dairy alternative products prepared from milk, derived from various plant-based sources such as almond, soy, rice, coconut, and others also affect the growth of the skimmed milk market. Moreover, the skim milk costs a little higher than the regular milk, which also hampers the growth of the market in the developing regions such as China & India, which has large middle-class price sensitive consumer base. Skim milk is largely used for preparation of casein and caseinates, which is widely as food ingredients in products such as dairy desserts, milk-based beverages, sports-nutrition, confectionery, meat products, and non-dairy creamers. Increase in use of casein and caseinates by food industry is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the skimmed milk market in the upcoming years.

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31251

The skimmed milk market is segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. Based on application, the skimmed milk market is classified into bakery, confectionery, dairy, prepared mix, and others. While the distribution channel segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, convenience store, online store, and wholesalers. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Alpen Dairies, Amul, Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, LACTALIS Ingredients, Nestle S.A, Saputo Inc., and Schreiber Foods Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global skimmed milk market from 2017 to 2024 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Prepared Mix

Others (Nutritional Food, Ice-cream, Infant Formula, Soup, and Sauce)

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online Store

Wholesaler

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER PLAYERS:

Other prominent players in skimmed milk market are as follows.

Mayfield Dairy Farms, Inc.

Agri-Mark, Inc.

Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Alpen Dairies

Darigold Inc.

Grassland Dairy Products Inc.

Agropur Cooperative

Unilever

Nova Dairy Products

Dean Foods Company

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31251

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]