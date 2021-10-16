Small Cell Lung Cancer-Epidemiology Forecast to 2027

The epidemiology section covers the historical, current as well as forecasted epidemiology for Small Cell Lung Cancer in 7 major markets. The data is collected by understanding the disease, reviewing numerous studies conducted by countries and by exploring different surveys as well as reports. The Key opinion leaders’ views are also taken into account to provide a deep understanding of the Small Cell Lung Cancer outlook. It also includes the explanation of changing trends of epidemiology outlining the Small Cell Lung Cancer scenario.

The epidemiology section is further segmented according to the patient pool characteristics, such as age-specific, type-specific, sub-type specific, gender-specific etc., thus providing an in-depth and high-quality analysis. The report also covers the prevalent/Incidence cases as well as the treatable cases as per the therapies available for the Small Cell Lung Cancer thereby presenting the trends with detailed analysis, with the assumptions undertaken. The data is presented in the form of graphs along with tables to effectively summarize the landscape.

Report Scope:

The report covers detailed overview of Small Cell Lung Cancer explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

It provides the insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool for 7 major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs

It also helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3. Disease Background and Overview: Small Cell Lung Cancer

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Epidemiology of Small Cell Lung Cancer by Countries

6. Unmet Needs of the Small Cell Lung Cancer

7. Appendix

8. Report Methodology

9. Publisher Capabilities

10. Disclaimer

11. About Publisher

