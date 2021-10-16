Tank Cleaning Service Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Summary

In 2017, the global Tank Cleaning Service market size was 470 million US$ and it is expected to reach 590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dulsco

National Tank Services

Clean Harbors

Tradebe Refinery Services

Evergreen Industrial Services

ARKOIL Technologies

SWS Environmental Services

System Kikou Co

Thompson Industrial Services LLC

HTS

Bluestar

Midwestern Services Inc

Veolia Environment

Dynea

Jereh Group

STS

Kanganyouguan

Yongxin Cleaning

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Manual Cleaning Service

Automated Cleaning Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Crude Oil Tanks

Refinery Tanks

Commercial Tank

Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Tank Cleaning Service

1.1 Tank Cleaning Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Tank Cleaning Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Tank Cleaning Service Market by Type

1.3.1 Manual Cleaning Service

1.3.2 Automated Cleaning Service

1.4 Tank Cleaning Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Crude Oil Tanks

1.4.2 Refinery Tanks

1.4.3 Commercial Tank

1.4.4 Other

2 Global Tank Cleaning Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Tank Cleaning Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Dulsco

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 National Tank Services

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Clean Harbors

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Tradebe Refinery Services

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Evergreen Industrial Services

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 ARKOIL Technologies

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 SWS Environmental Services

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 System Kikou Co

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Thompson Industrial Services LLC

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 HTS

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Bluestar

3.12 Midwestern Services Inc

3.13 Veolia Environment

3.14 Dynea

3.15 Jereh Group

3.16 STS

3.17 Kanganyouguan

3.18 Yongxin Cleaning

4 Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Tank Cleaning Service in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Tank Cleaning Service

Continued….

