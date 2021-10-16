UV LED Printer Market Research Report, Market Expectations, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “UV LED Printer Market – By Format Type (Small Format, Large Format) By Printer Type (Flatbed, Roll to Roll, Others) By Application (Architectural and Decor, Advertising Industry, Labelling and Packaging, Electronics, Textile Printing, Others) By Ink System (Bulk Tanks, Cartridge System) – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The UV LED Printer market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global UV LED printer market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. The market was held at USD 652.6 Million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,321.8 Million by the end of 2023. Factors such as increasing trend for printed fashion accessories among people and growing utilization in architectural and décor sector will boost the growth of the market in the years ahead.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of UV LED printer market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Format Type
– Small Format
– Large Format
By Printer Type
– Flatbed
– Roll to Roll
– Others
By Application
– Architectural and Décor
– Advertising Industry
– Labelling and Packaging
– Electronics
– Textile Printing
– Others
By Ink System
– Bulk Tanks
– Cartridge System
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Direct Color Systems
– Roland DG Corporation
– Electronics for Imaging, Inc.
– MeiTu Digital Indusrty Co., Ltd.
– Gateway Technology Industry Co., Ltd.
– InkTec Co.,Ltd.
– Shenzhen Yueda Printing Technology Co., Ltd.
– Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.
– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
– Monotech Systems Limited
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
