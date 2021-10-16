Volumetric Analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players

Volumetric Analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Overview:

The global market volume for blood gas and electrolyte analyzers was 2,733 thousand units in 2016, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023 to reach 4,749 thousand units by 2023.

Blood gas analyzers are used to measure different parameters such as pH, blood gas such as pCO2 and pO2, electrolytes, and metabolites from the whole blood sample. Blood is collected from the patient and introduced into the analyzer.

The analyzer leads the blood into a measuring chamber, which has ion selective electrodes (IE), the electrodes that are sensitive only to the measurement of interest. This analysis of the blood sample helps to detect medical conditions such as kidney failure, heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes, hemorrhage, chemical poisoning, a drug overdose, shock, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Doctors recommend for blood gas test if symptoms such as shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing, confusion, and nausea are witnessed. The pH value of blood, serum, or plasma is an indicator of the balance between the blood, renal (kidney), and lung (respiratory) systems, that is, depending on acidic or basic blood sample of the patients, the functioning of these vital organs of the body can be determined. The pCO2 (a by-product of metabolism) and pO2 value of arterial blood is a measure of how well the body eliminates carbon dioxide and can absorb oxygen in the lungs, which helps to determine the working of the lungs and related organs. Electrolytes and metabolites give further information about body chemistry.

As blood gas and electrolyte analyzers have wide applications, they are used in a variety of medical facilities, including intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and coronary care units (CCUs). This report includes the study of number of ICUs, NICUs, and CCUs from 2016 to 2023 across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Furthermore, the report discusses about the number of these units (ICUs, NICUs, and CCUs) that do not use a point-of-care blood gas and electrolyte analyzer. In addition, the report includes market share analysis for devices and consumables by value and volume.

Volumetric Analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Key Segments:

By Type

Analyzers/Instruments

By Product

Blood Gas Analyzers

Electrolyte Analyzers

Combined Analyzers

By Modality

Portable

Benchtop

Laboratory

Consumables

