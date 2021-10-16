Whey Protein Powder Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by Agropur Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients, Carbery Group, Clover Fonterra Ingredients

The whey protein powder market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the emerging trend of consuming protein-based drinks coupled with the rising disposable income of the population. Furthermore, rising demands from developing markets on account of increased health consciousness propel the growth of the whey protein powder market. However, a high dosage of the product may cause health concerns and also lactose intolerant population may have specific allergic to whey. These factors may hinder the growth of the whey protein powder market. On the other hand, the changing dietary habits of the population and growing food industry offers significant opportunity for the key players involved in the whey protein powder market during the forecast period.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the Whey Protein Powder market based on type, application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries.

Get sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004711/

The List of Companies1. Agropur Ingredients 2. Arla Foods Ingredients 3. Carbery Group 4. Clover Fonterra Ingredients 5. Glanbia Plc 6. Hilmar Cheese Company 7. LACTALIS Ingredients 8. Leprino Foods Company 9. Milk Specialties 10. Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd

The global whey protein powder market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented as whey protein concentrate powder, whey protein isolate powder, and whey protein hydrolysate powder. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food and beverages, animal feed, and others. The market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified as supermarkets, nutrition store, specialist sports store, online, and others. The report also includes the profiles of key whey protein powder companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Get Discount on This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004711/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.