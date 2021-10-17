Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2019-2021 Global Key Players: CFM International, General Electric, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, Avio Aero, MTU Aero and Power Jet

Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market by Engine Type (Turbojet, Turbofan, and Turboprop), and by Geography – Forecast To 2021

The leading market players in the global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market primarily include CFM International, General Electric, Pratt & Whitney Division, Rolls-Royce, Avio Aero, Engine Alliance, International Aero Engines, MTU Aero Engines, NPO Saturn, Power Jet, Snecma, and Williams International.

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market – Market Overview

Aircraft are either powered by piston engine or gas turbine engines. Gas turbine engines are further classified as turbojet, turboprop and turbofan engine. The commercial aircraft are mostly powered by turbojet or turbofan engines. Turbojet are mainly used for small transport aircraft. Turbofan engines are more efficient than turboprops and are found in many modern commercial aircraft.

Aircraft gas turbine engines are the most widely used propulsion system in the aviation industry. There are different types of turbine engines, each of which have their own requirement for maintenance and overhaul. The following are the types of commercial aircraft gas turbine engines:

Turbojet:

In turbojet engines, the air passes from the front of the engine and enters the combustion chamber. The fuel inlet and igniter is located in this section. The turbine is then driven by the exhaust air, which finally exhausts at a high speed from the rear of the engine This produces the reaction that pushes the aircraft forward. Turbojet is the simplest form of all aircraft turbine engines and consists of four sections:

Compressor

Combustion Chamber

Turbine Section

Exhaust

Turboprop:

Turboprop are mainly useful for lower speed applications. In this type of engine, the energy exhaust is used to drive the propeller, after reducing the air speed through a gearbox. Turboprop engines provide a greater fuel efficiency and performance, at slower airspeeds. Thus, it is mainly used for small transport aircraft. However, the propellers are less efficient as the aircraft speed increases. The same type of engine used to power the rotor in a helicopter (instead of a propeller) is called a turbo shaft engine.

Turbofan:

In turbofan engine, a part of the air is exhausted without passing it through the core, which produces additional thrust. These engines are also called ‘bypass jets’ and are more efficient than turboprops. Turbofans are the modern version of an aircraft turbine engine and are found on high-speed transport and fighter aircrafts.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

The global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is likely to grow rapidly owing to several driving factors. With the growth in aircraft fleet and new models, improved fuel-efficient gas turbine engines, and growth in PMA, the global commercial aircraft gas turbine market is considered to propel during the assessment period. Gas turbine engines efficiently converts the fuel energy into mechanical energy which is further used to propel the aircraft.

With increasing investments in engine and craft leasing activities, the market is likely to expand across the globe during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the latest 3D printed engine element is gaining momentum across the global market, thereby propelling the market growth. Also termed as additive manufacturing, 3D printing comprises synthesizing consecutive layers of materials with the help of software or computerized management technology in order to produce a part or an object. With the help of this method, the producers can manufacture micro and tiny components of virtually any size and form. This advanced method of printing is cost-effective and allows just-in-time production of elements and components.

On the flip side, shortage of adequate funds for manufacturing new craft is considered to hamper the adoption of latest engines as the price of a new engine is almost thrice the price of the entire craft. This has led to the growth of engine leasing business across the globe. Moreover, factors such as emission of carbon, custom duties and taxes, and problems related to spare part pricing are estimated to deter the market growth in the coming years.

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market – Segmentation

The global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is segmented in to 2 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Engine Type : Turbojet, Turbofan, and Turboprop.

Segmentation by Fit : Line Fit and Retro Fit

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market: Regional Analysis

The high cost of material is the major factor curbing the growth of commercial aircraft gas turbine market. The industrial aircraft turbine engine market is extremely competitive thanks to the presence of an oversized range of vendors. Factors like the engine’s price, reliableness, and quality area unit a number of the key factors the vendors sometimes view on. To enhance their market positions, the vendors area unit more and more specializing in giving cost-effective and superior quality engines with new generation technologies.

Though the key regions of commercial gas turbine engine market are North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. APAC is the fastest growing region in aircraft market, the growth is due the increase in manufacturing of commercial aircraft in countries like China and Japan.

Deregulation has altered the structure of the broader aviation business, this can be not the case within the industrial craft turbine engine market. The business remains heavily focused on 3 main firms – GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls Royce, including many venture partnerships that manage specific engine programmes. High barriers to entry, the importance placed on establishing a reputation for quality, and appreciable sums earned from after sales services mean that this market structure for new jet engines is unlikely to vary.

