Aircraft Refurbishment Market In-depth Analysis by 2027 – Boeing (CDG), Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace and Electronics, FACC, Honeywell International, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (TIMCO), Jamco America, Lufthansa Technik, Thales Gro

The “Global Aircraft Refurbishment Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aircraft refurbishment market with detailed market segmentation by refurbishing services, aircraft type and geography. The global aircraft refurbishment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aircraft refurbishment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The refurbishment or modification of interior or the exterior of an aircraft has grown significantly. The prominent owners of airlines are increasingly being undertaken the retrofit of their aircraft. Increase in passenger traffic in narrow-body aircraft is demand for the internal renovation to extend the capacity is also boosting the market growth. Also, the government support in middle-east for refurbishing aircraft has fueled the aircraft refurbishment market growth.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Aircraft Refurbishment Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Increase in aircraft fleet size, the advent of advanced technologies, raised demand for revamping and maintenance cost are some of the key drivers of the aircraft refurbishment market. Also, the growing demand for low budget luxury aircraft driving the market. However, reduced demand for older refurbished parts hindering the aircraft refurbishment market. On the other hand, Increase in the requirement for VIP aircraft is creating an opportunity for the aircraft refurbishment market.

Leading Key Players:

Boeing (CDG)

Collins Aerospace

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

FACC AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (TIMCO)

Jamco America, Inc.

Lufthansa Technik AG

Thales Group

The NORDAM Group LLC

The global aircraft refurbishment market is segmented on the basis of refurbishing services and aircraft type. Based on refurbishing services, the market is segmented as interior and exterior. On the basis of the aircraft type the market is segmented into commercial, military, and avionics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aircraft refurbishment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The aircraft refurbishment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting aircraft refurbishment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the aircraft refurbishment market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the aircraft refurbishment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aircraft refurbishment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aircraft refurbishment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aircraft refurbishment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key aircraft refurbishment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Reasons to Buy the Report: