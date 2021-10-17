Airport Surveillance Radar Market Growth Analysis and Emerging Trends 2017-2027 | BAE , Collins Aerospace , Harris

Airport surveillance radar is a very crucial part of modern – day airports. Airport surveillance radars assist the air traffic controllers in managing aircraft movements, it can control the air traffic inside a radius of 30 to 50 nautical miles (56 to 93 km) of the air terminal and can track aircraft at altitudes up to 20,000 – 25,000 feet. In today’s era, most of the airports have implemented satellite – based technologies in order to improve air navigation surveillance and airport navigation radar systems. The surveillance radar system consists of primary radar and secondary surveillance radar. The primary radar detects an aircraft location by microwaves reflected to the reception equipment from the aircraft’s surface. The secondary surveillance radar interacts with the aircraft and transmits information such as the airplane’s ID and elevation. These radar systems are also important to alert the aircraft about safety, security and extreme weather conditions.

MARKET DYNAMICS

An increasing number of airports across the globe, growing defense budget, integration of surveillance radar systems with satellite navigation systems and rising investments on airport construction are few factors driving the growth of airport surveillance radar market. Increasing number of airports in the developing countries is a major factor acting as an opportunity for the market players operating in the airport surveillance radar market to grow their business in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in – depth study of the Airport surveillance radar industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Airport surveillance radar market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global Airport surveillance radar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading airport surveillance radar market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Airport surveillance radar market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as primary radar and secondary radar. Further, based on application, the market is divided into civil airports and military airports.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Airport surveillance radar market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Airport surveillance radar market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Airport surveillance radar market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for airport surveillance radar market.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AIRPORT SURVEILLANCE RADAR MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AIRPORT SURVEILLANCE RADAR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AIRPORT SURVEILLANCE RADAR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AIRPORT SURVEILLANCE RADAR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE

8. AIRPORT SURVEILLANCE RADAR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. AIRPORT SURVEILLANCE RADAR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. AIRPORT SURVEILLANCE RADAR MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

