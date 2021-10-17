ANIMAL FEED MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY VENDORS ANALYSIS, REVENUE, TRENDS & FORECAST TO 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Animal Feed Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Animal Feed Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global market size of Animal Feed in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Animal Feed in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Animal Feed market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Animal feed is food given to domestic animals in the course of animal husbandry. There are three basic types:compound feed, fodder and forage.
The feed industry is a major economical component of many countries. According to the AFIA (American Feed Industry Association), an average of $20 billion is annually spent on feed ingredients. The feed industry is also the largest purchaser of corn and soybean meal.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Animal Feed market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Animal Feed include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Animal Feed include
Archer Daniels Midland
BASF
Charoen Pokphand Foods
Cargill
DuPont
Land O’Lakes
Royal DSM
Nutreco N.V.
Country Bird Holdings
Alltech Inc.
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Market Size Split by Type
Compound Feed
Fodder
Forage
Market Size Split by Application
Poultry
Swine
Ruminant
Aquaculture
Key Stakeholders
Animal Feed Manufacturers
Animal Feed Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Animal Feed Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Animal Feed Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Animal Feed Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Compound Feed
1.4.3 Fodder
1.4.4 Forage
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Animal Feed Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Poultry
1.5.3 Swine
1.5.4 Ruminant
1.5.5 Aquaculture
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Animal Feed Market Size
2.1.1 Global Animal Feed Revenue 2016–2025
2.1.2 Global Animal Feed Sales 2016–2025
2.2 Animal Feed Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Animal Feed Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Animal Feed Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Archer Daniels Midland
11.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Animal Feed
11.1.4 Animal Feed Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 BASF
11.2.1 BASF Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Animal Feed
11.2.4 Animal Feed Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Charoen Pokphand Foods
11.3.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Animal Feed
11.3.4 Animal Feed Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Cargill
11.4.1 Cargill Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Animal Feed
11.4.4 Animal Feed Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 DuPont
11.5.1 DuPont Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Animal Feed
11.5.4 Animal Feed Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Land O’Lakes
11.6.1 Land O’Lakes Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Animal Feed
11.6.4 Animal Feed Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Royal DSM
11.7.1 Royal DSM Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Animal Feed
11.7.4 Animal Feed Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Nutreco N.V.
11.8.1 Nutreco N.V. Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Animal Feed
11.8.4 Animal Feed Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Country Bird Holdings
11.9.1 Country Bird Holdings Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Animal Feed
11.9.4 Animal Feed Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Alltech Inc.
11.10.1 Alltech Inc. Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Animal Feed
11.10.4 Animal Feed Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
Continued….
