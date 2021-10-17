Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market Market emerging trends and Growth prospect 2018-2025

Digital remittance is referred as the transfer of money by foreign migrants in their native countries by using digital transfer network such as easy-to-use mobile application, digital wallet, and others. Rise in cross-border transactions and mobile-based payment channels, reduced remittance cost & transfer time, and growth in adoption of banking & financial services drive the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and slowdown of the remittance industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, continuous technological innovations in digital remittance industry as well as rise in internet and mobile penetration in this region are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The report provides the profiles of key players, namely InstaReM, Remitly, Inc., Flywire, SingX Pte Ltd., Azimo Limited, WorldRemit Ltd., TransferWise Ltd, Ripple, MoneyGram, and TNG Wallet.

The Asia-Pacific digital remittance market is segmented based on remittance type, remittance channel, end user, and country. Based on remittance type, the market is bifurcated into inward and outward digital remittance. Based on remittance channel, the market is divided into bank, money transfer operator, and others. By end user, it is categorized into personal and business. Based on country, it is analyzed across China, Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific digital remittance market was led by China in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, Singapore is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the emergence of number of remittance technology start-ups in Singapore and widespread use of communication applications or social networking among foreign workers.

