Auto Dimming Mirror Market 2019 By Component, Technology, Deployment, End-User, Regions, Segments and Forecast to 2027

The auto dimming mirrors are also known as electrochromic or electronic chromic mirrors. These mirrors are designed to improve the night vision for the safety of the driver. Auto-dimming mirrors sense the light of the front or rear of a vehicle in dim lights and reduce the reflexibility of the mirror, ultimately reducing the glaze. Also, upon exposure of the mirror’s surface to sunlight or headlight, these mirrors lessen the discomfort and glare by automatically dimming in proportion to the intensity of light much like our eyeglass lenses.

Leading Auto Dimming Mirror Market Players:

Ficosa Internacional SA

Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH

Gentex Corporation

Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Konview Electronics Corporation Limited

Magna International Inc.

Murakami Corporation

Samvardhana Motherson Group

SL Corporation

The “Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of auto dimming mirror market with detailed market segmentation by type, function, fuel type, vehicle type and geography. The global auto dimming mirror market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading auto dimming mirror market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global auto dimming mirror market is segmented on the basis of type, function, fuel type and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as connected and non-connected. By function, the market is segmented into outer rear view and inside rear view. On the basis of the fuel type, the market is segmented as internal combustion engine, electric vehicle and others. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

