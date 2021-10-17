Automotive Chassis Market 2019 Future Growth Size, Global Analysis by Key Players Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., AL-KO, BENTELER International AG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG

The “Global Automotive Chassis Market Analysis to 2027” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the Automotive Chassis market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography.

The automotive chassis is the primary supporting structure of automobile to which total vehicle load is applied. It is the carrying unit of the vehicle as all the components such as wheels, axils, transmission system, including the body of the motor vehicle is mounted on it. Chassis is responsible for supporting the load of engine, gearbox, shaft and even goods and passenger in the vehicle. Besides, it serves different functions such as withstanding the force caused due to sudden braking, acceleration and stresses caused due to adverse road conditions.

The Automotive Chassis Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Automotive Chassis Market Players:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

AL-KO

BENTELER International AG

CIE Automotive SA

Continental AG

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd

Magna International Inc.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Tower International

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Automotive Chassis Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

An off-the-shelf report on Automotive Chassis Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The “Global Automotive Chassis Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive chassis market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, vehicle-type and geography. The global automotive chassis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive chassis market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive chassis market is segmented on the basis of type, material and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as backbone chassis, ladder chassis, monocoque chassis and modular chassis. On the basis of the material, the market is segmented as Al-alloy, carbon fibre composite, high speed steel and mild steel. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as electric vehicles, LCVs, HCVs and passenger cars.

