Automotive Chassis Market Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Top Companies are Aisin Seiki, AL-KO, BENTELER International AG, CIE Automotive SA

The automotive chassis is the primary supporting structure of automobile to which total vehicle load is applied. It is the carrying unit of the vehicle as all the components such as wheels, axils, transmission system, including the body of the motor vehicle is mounted on it. Chassis is responsible for supporting the load of engine, gearbox, shaft and even goods and passenger in the vehicle. Besides, it serves different functions such as withstanding the force caused due to sudden braking, acceleration and stresses caused due to adverse road conditions.

The automotive chassis market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising sales of commercial vehicles and demands for vehicles with better mileage. However, shared mobility is a major factor affecting the growth of the automotive industry and in turn, impacting the automotive chassis market. Nonetheless, growing sales of light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the key players operating in the automotive chassis market during the forecast period.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

AL-KO

BENTELER International AG

CIE Automotive SA

Continental AG

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd

Magna International Inc.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Tower International

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The global automotive chassis market is segmented on the basis of type, material and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as backbone chassis, ladder chassis, monocoque chassis and modular chassis. On the basis of the material, the market is segmented as Al-alloy, carbon fibre composite, high speed steel and mild steel. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as electric vehicles, LCVs, HCVs and passenger cars.

Automotive Chassis Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Chassis Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Chassis Market in these regions.

