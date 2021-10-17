Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Expected to Increase Highest Revenue by 2027 with Key Vendors: Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corp, NVIDIA Corp

Automotive Infotainment SoC Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Automotive Infotainment SoC Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The automotive infotainment SoC refers to integrated chip designed for information, phone and entertainment services in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is a complete electronic substrate system containing analog, digital, mixed signals and radio frequency functions. These chips consume less space and area in comparison with multi-chip designs. SoC or system on chip are widely used in embedded systems and the internet of things for automotive computing.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive Infotainment SoC Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The automotive infotainment SoC market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for fully automated cars and rising disposable income of the consumers. Growing automotive industry on account of advancements and technological developments is likely to further fuel the market growth. However, incidents of fatalities caused due to driver’s distraction may hamper the growth of the automotive infotainment SoC market. On the other hand, rising focus towards comfort and safety such as navigation and other smart features are expected to showcase growth opportunities for the players in the automotive infotainment SoC market during the forecast period.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The global automotive infotainment SoC market is segmented on the basis of installation type and vehicle type. Based on installation type, the market is segmented as in-dash and rear seat. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

