Automotive Microcontrollers Market: Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players: Analog Devices, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG 

Microcontrollers is an integrated chip used in automobile which is a self-contained system with processors, memory, and input/output peripherals. Microcontrollers are usually designed for embedded applications and are often used in automobiles. The automotive microcontrollers market is anticipated to grow rapidly with the rising sales of automobiles in the global market.

Increasing modernization of the vehicles and shift towards the electric vehicle is catalyzing the growth of microcontrollers in the emerging market. However, demand for low-cost vehicle and operational failure of microcontrollers in extreme condition would hinder the growth of automotive microcontrollers market. Growing demand for advanced safety and comfort along with the rising production of automobiles is expected to boost opportunities for the players operating in the automotive microcontrollers market.

Key players profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation ,Infineon Technologies AG ,Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc,NXP Semiconductors,Renesas Electronics ,Rohm Semiconductor ,Stmicroelectronics ,Toshiba Corporation

The “Automotive Microcontrollers Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive microcontrollers market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, vehicle, electric vehicle, and geography. The microcontrollers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The automotive microcontrollers market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, vehicle, electric vehicle, and geography. Based on technology, the automotive microcontrollers market is segmented as park assist system, blind spot detection system, tyre pressure monitoring system, brake control system, and others. On the basis of application, automotive microcontrollers market is segmented into body electronics, power train chassis, telematics, safety and security. On the basis of vehicle, automotive microcontrollers market is segmented into commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle. On the basis of electric vehicle, automotive microcontrollers market is segmented into BEV, PHEV, and, HEV.

