Bacterial Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Size Witness A Strong Growth Of Acceleration During 2017 – 2025

Pneumonia is an inflammation of the lung tissue; it is mainly caused by bacteria, virus, and fungi. However, pneumonia is most commonly caused by pathogenic bacteria—streptococcus pneumonia. If pneumonia is caused by bacteria such as Legionella pneumophila, Mycoplasma pneumonia and Chlamydia pneumonia, it is called atypical pneumonia. The most common symptoms of pneumonia are cough, fever, shaking chills and shortness of breath. According to WHO, pneumonia is responsible for majority of deaths in children worldwide. In 2015, 16% of children deaths under 5years of age are due to pneumonia. Many antibiotics are currently available in the market to treat bacterial pneumonia conditions.

However, antibiotics are becoming ineffective to treat bacterial pneumonia due to increase in resistance of bacteria. To prevent the resistance of the bacteria, companies are developing new generation antibiotic drugs. Nabriva Therapeutics AG—biotechnology company—that involved in development of pleuromutilins, lefamulin drug, new class of antibiotics to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) conditions. In April 2016, company initiated second Phase 3 clinical trial of lefamulin in patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

In June 2016, Astrazeneca’s, Zavicefta got market authorization in European Union to treat patients with hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and ventilator associated pneumonia conditions. SetLance SRL involved in development of antimicrobial peptide M33, that showed encouraging in-vitro results in treating multi-drug resistant Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria and the research was funded government bodies. Furthermore, government organizations are also actively promoting research on pneumonia. PneumoNP is a research project funded by EU, to develop theragnostic system to treat resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections in lungs.

Increase in bacterial resistance of streptococcus bacteria, HIV associated pneumonia, rise in prevalence of pneumonia and government initiatives are major factors driving the growth of bacterial pneumonia therapeutics market over the forecast period. According to national statistics UK, in 2013, 5% of deaths in England and Wales are associated due to pneumonia and influenza. Lack of new drugs and improper diagnosis of pneumonia conditions are hindering the growth of this market over the forecast period.

The global market for bacterial pneumonia therapeutics market is segmented on basis of treatment, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Drug Class Antibiotics B-lactam antibiotics Cephalosporins Carbapenems Pencillins Macrolides Tetracyclines Fluoroquinolones Sulphonamides Aminoglycosides Imidazoles Peptides Lincosamides Others Vaccines Pneumococcal vaccine 13-valent Pneumococcal vaccine polyvalent



Segmentation by End User Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Mail Order Pharmacies



Development of novel antibacterial compounds to treat resistant bacterial pneumonia conditions is expected to have a significant impact on the bacterial pneumonia therapeutics market over the forecast period. Based on drug class, it is segmented into Antibiotics and Vaccines. Antibiotics segment is expected to have the higher market share over the forecast period this is primarily due to the majority of antibiotics drugs have an inhibitory effect on Streptococcus pneumonia bacteria. Among the antibiotics drug class, amoxicillin is the most recommended drug to treat bacterial pneumonia conditions in children and adults.

Based on end users, the global bacterial pneumonia market has been segmented into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and mail order pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies end user segment is expected to contribute the maximum share among end users.

On the basis of regional presence, global bacterial pneumonia market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the over forecast period owing to high research activities on novel molecules and high deaths related to bacterial pneumonia conditions are attributing the growth of this market. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to increase in healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of pneumonia in South Asia countries

Some of the players in global bacterial pneumonia market are AstraZeneca plc, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, SetLance SRL, Merck & Co., Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur SA and others