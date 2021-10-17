Cognitive Health Ingredients Market Global Research Report by Ingredient, Source, Application and Region by Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Cognitive disorders affect human behavior, social activities, and self-dependence, especially in the elderly population.Cognitive health ingredients help overcome nutritional deficiencies and prevent cognitive problems that are likely to develop with age. Based on ingredient, the global cognitive health ingredients market has been segmented into vitamins and minerals, proteins and amino acids, lipids, and others.

The lipids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Functional lipids such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, conjugated linoleic acids, medium chain triglycerides, and phytosterols offer several cognitive health benefits which are expected to drive market growth during the assessment period. The health benefits of lipids include controlled obesity, improved brain development, treatment and management of depression, and healthy brain functioning. Infant formula and nutritional supplements contain docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). DHA and EPA are essentials for better brain functioning and are forms of omega-3 fatty acids usually derived from fish, algal, krill, and walnut oils. The vitamins and minerals segment is expected to dominate the cognitive health ingredients market during the forecast period owing to the need for additional nutrients in diets. Iron, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins B, C, D, and E are essential to fight age-related cognitive impairment; Thiamine (B1) promotes the conduction of nerve impulses, while folic acid synthesizes amino acids and helps in the formation of nerve tissue.

The global Cognitive Health Ingredients Market has been divided, by source, into animal source and plant source. The plant source segment is expected to dominate the global cognitive health ingredients market during the assessment period since the human body can absorb the nutrients of plant-based supplements easily; these supplements offer a natural smell and taste and lowered risk of toxicity. The demand for plant-based cognitive formulas is increasing among vegans and vegetarians, which is expected to further propel the growth of the plant source segment during the forecast period. The animal source segment is projected to record a higher CAGR during the assessment period as fish oils are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids for brain health promotion and meat contain a high level of amino acids which are required for the development of brain cell structure.

The global market for cognitive health ingredients has also been classified, by application, into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to generate the highest revenue due to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and schizophrenia. The dietary supplements segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the healthcare industry and the rising adoption of preventive measures for cognitive impairment.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Cognitive Health Ingredients Market are

Lianyungang Rifeng Calcium & Magnesium Co., Ltd (China),

BOS Natural Flavors (P) Ltd (India)

Yaegaki Bio-Industry, Inc. (Japan),

D. Williamson & Co., Inc. (US),

ECA HealthCare Inc. (China),

Aturex Group (China),

Monteloeder (Spain),

Novastell (France),

BASF SE (Germany),

BioXTract (India)

Regional Analysis

The global cognitive health ingredients market has been classified on the basis of region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is expected to dominate the global cognitive health ingredients market during the review period owing to the growing elderly population in the region with increasing health concerns and emerging cognitive problems. The North American cognitive health ingredients market is expected to grow rapidly during the assessment period due to the technological advancements in the cognitive health supplement industry. Growing awareness about preventive and curative solutions for cognitive disorders such as memory loss and anxiety in the aging population is expected to boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

