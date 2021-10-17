Conveyor Systems Market to See a Massive Financial Boost in the Forecast Period

Conveyor Systems Market was valued at $5,665 million, and is expected to reach $7,573 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 4.3%. Conveyor systems, a mechanical handling equipment, has gained significant demand from industrial sector in recent past for process automation. Its ability to carry heavy and bulk material finds usage in several industries such as retail, food & beverage, automotive. Moreover, conveyer systems are customized according to the industry needs.

Major types of conveyors systems sought by the customer industries include belt, roller, pallet, overhead, and others including crescent, tri-planer, and floor conveyors. Conveyor system industry has witnessed several transitions from belt and roller conveyors to overhead conveyors with regular innovations in their design. The players have made efforts to make the conveyor more flexible in order to meet the demand of food and beverages and automotive industries. Overhead and pallet conveyors prove to be ideal where space is major restraint in deploying the conveyor systems.

Among the major industry verticals, the conveyor systems find widespread usage in airport, retail, food & beverage, and automotive sectors. Retail and food & beverage sectors constituted the significant portion with four-fifths market share in 2015. Growth in shopping through online mode in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions has created a conducive market environment. The installation of conveyor systems in airport sector has demonstrated a rapid growth as the airport authorities focus on improving baggage handling experience at international and domestic airports. Thus, airport sector is anticipated to grow at faster CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives for hygiene and cleanliness in food and beverage industry are expected to fuel the demand from this sector.

Material handling equipment such as conveyor systems have experienced an upsurge in demand in recent past. Manufacturing industry players have not only focused on improving quality and production efficiency, but have also made significant investments towards reducing waste and production costs through automation. However, high initial installation costs of such systems could hamper their market growth. The demand for eco-friendly, cost-effective and safe conveyors systems are expected to generate the additional demand for the market growth.

Key Findings of the Conveyor Systems Market:

Conveyor systems market has witnessed a steady growth globally, due to growing automation trends in manufacturing processes and material handling

Belt conveyor systems find multiple applications as they are easy to install and their capability to convey variety of materials

Retail sector would continue to lead the market on account of growth in warehouse space across the global

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions exhibit the fastest growth globally due to growth in food & beverage and retail industries

Market players are entering into contract and forming agreements with various customer industry players to improve the market share

Emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil and Mexico have been exhibiting the conducive market environment owing to increased manufacturing activities

Market players profiled in the report include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic Group S. r.l., Emerson Electric Co., Interroll Holding Ltd., Siemens AG, Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schfer AG, Taikisha Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, TGW Logistics Group GmbH. Players such as Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic Group S. r.l., Interroll Holding Ltd. and Taikisha Ltd. share the majority of the market. The market players invest heavily on research and development to design and manufacture the systems as per emerging needs of the customers. The players have designed modular conveyors to meet the demand for flexibility of the customers.

