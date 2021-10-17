Digital Radiology Market is expected to reach $12,156 million by 2022 | Agfa-Gevaert, Canon, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings, General Electric, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Konica Minolta, Koninklijke Philips

Digital Radiology is vital tool gaining steady popularity in medical imaging, worldwide. Incorporation of digital X-ray sensors in digital radiology aids increases the efficiency and speed of workflow. Digital radiology systems assist in the diagnosis of various chronic diseases such as breast cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases. Digital radiology is incorporated at a large scale in multispecialty clinics, hospitals, and huge diagnostic centers. High-quality imaging provided by thus technology with minimal radiation exposure drives the demand for digital radiology devices. Digital x-ray uses x-ray to view the internal anatomy of the irregularly composed opaque tissues. The opaque tissues highly vary in their density and x-rays are the most efficient electromagnetic radiations that represent clear digital images through digital x-ray equipment. X-rays are safe radiations for the living tissues and digital x-ray images can be generated of every body organ.

Two-dimensional images produced by x-ray radiation is the practice of projectional radiography, also known as plain film radiography. Digital X-Ray equipment is utilized in medical imaging of human body. X-rays are ionizing radiations that possess the energy to penetrate human tissue. Digital x-rays interact with human tissues and generate diagnostic images. The human tissues are exposed to a beam of x-ray which is also known as primary beam. It passes through the body and gets absorbed by the human tissues. This process of absorption of the primary beam by human tissues is known as attenuation. Attenuation is the key function that results in formation of digital x-ray images through Digital x-ray equipment. The dense anatomy of the body such as the bones absorb more x-rays than the thin anatomy of the body. The primary x-ray beam after attenuation is known as remnant beam.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Inc., Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, and Swissray International

Digital Radiology Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

