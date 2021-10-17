dPCR and qPCR Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 9.1% and to Cross US$ 6,371.6 Million by 2025 with Leading Players Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN and others

dPCR and qPCR are PCR technologies which have evolved over the years from thermostable polymerases, development of automated thermocyclers to latest digital PCR (d-PCR) methodologies. dPCR and qPCR have been extensively used in molecular diagnostics and therefore have enabled detection of various diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the dPCR and qPCR market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The prominent players operating in the market of dPCR and qPCR across the globe includes Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, INC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, and Fluidigm Corporation among others. For instance, in July 2017 Agilent Technologies Inc. expanded its portfolio of instruments for molecular diagnostics with the introduction of the AriaDx Real-Time PCR System. AriaDx is the only modular real-time PCR instrument on the market intended for in vitro diagnostic use. And the launch expanded the business of the company in global dPCR and qPCR market.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the dPCR and qPCR market by technology, product & services, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

This market report is a thorough analysis of the existing situation and the anticipated condition for dPCR and qPCR market. Investigation for gathering the content for this report is done in depth and meticulously. Present scenarios, past progress, global recognition and future prospects of the global market is offered in this report. Main strategies, market shares, products of the companies and investments in dPCR and qPCR market is also mentioned in detail.

The report analyzes factors affecting dPCR and qPCR market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key dPCR and qPCR manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The report segments the global dPCR and qPCR market as follows:

Global dPCR and qPCR Market – By Technology

Digital PCR (dPCR)

Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Product

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Application

Clinical Application

Pathogen Testing

Oncology Testing

Blood Screening Testing

Research Application

Forensic Application

