Epigenetics Market Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 13.6% and to Cross US$2611.57 Million by 2025 with Top Players Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories and others

The study of heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve changes to the underlying DNA sequence is known as epigenetics. A single or multiple change in phenotype without a changing the genotype which results affects the cells that can read the genes. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the epigenetics market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The report on the global Epigenetics market is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. It compiles in-depth information and research methodologies. It is also combined with relevant charts and tables to enable readers to get a better perspective of this global market.

Some of the Leading Key Players Profiling Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., New England Biolabs (NEB), and Illumina, Inc. among others

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the epigenetics market by technology, product, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

Various factors are responsible behind the market’s growth trail, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Epigenetics market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat to the new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Epigenetics market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

The report analyzes factors affecting epigenetics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key epigenetics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global epigenetics Market – By Product

Reagents

Kits

Enzymes

Instruments & Consumables

Bioinformatics Tools Global epigenetics Market – By Technology

Histone Modification

DNA Methylation

Others

Global epigenetics Market – By Application

Metabolic Diseases

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Global Epigenetics Market – By End User

Academics & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

The market for epigenetics is expected to grow as declining prices of sequencing, increasing prevalence of cancer, funds & grants provided by government bodies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, promising precise treatments by neurogenetics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

