Fiberglass Market : Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2027 with Industry Players like3B – the fibreglass company, AGY Holding Corp., Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd., CertainTeed Corporation

Fiberglass, in general, is fiber reinforced plastic where glass fibers are the reinforcing fibers. Fiberglass is also known as glass reinforced plastic or glass fiber reinforced plastic. Fiberglass possesses high mechanical strength, excellent electrical characteristics, dimensional stability, and low thermal conductivity. They are usually randomly arranged, flattened into sheets or woven into fabrics and comes in various forms such as fiberglass rope, fiberglass tape, and fiberglass cloth. It is light in weight, strong, less brittle, and is moldable in complex shapes.

3B – the fibreglass company, AGY Holding Corp., Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd., CertainTeed Corporation,Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), Knauf Gips KG, Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd., Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

The global fiberglass market is segmented on the basis of type, application, glass fiber type, and resin. Based on type, the market is segmented as Glass Wool, Direct and Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand, and Others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Composites and Glass Wool Insulation. By glass fiber type, the market is segmented as E-Glass, A-Glass, S-Glass, Ar-Glass, T-Glass, D-Glass, and C-Glass. The market, on the basis of the resin, is classified as Thermoset Resins and Thermoplastic Resins.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fiberglass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fiberglass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

