Fitness Equipment Market Analysis by Equipment, End-Use and Regional Outlook to 2024

Cardiovascular Elliptical machines Treadmills Exercise bikes Climbers Others

Strength Training Weight-lifting equipment Weights Barbells and ladders Extension machines Power racks Others



Home

Health clubs

Office

Hotel

Home fitness equipment market is predicted to witness developments over the forecast timespan due to the increasing deployment of these machines in residential settings. A transition in the living standard of consumers and increased spending on maintaining a healthy lifestyle support the inclination toward using fitness machinery. Furthermore, public and societal gyms in modern housing societies and government infrastructures accelerate the product demand. Additionally, the trend of hiring personal fitness trainers who offer customized training services create opportunities for home segment expansion. Commonly used machines in the residential settings are treadmills, elliptical machines, kettlebells, and weights that aid easy exercising and provide high outputs to consumers.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Asia Pacific fitness equipment market is witnessing substantial expansion due to the incorporation of new technologies and machines across all industry verticals in countries including China, Japan, and India. Increasing disposable income in the region and penetration of companies based in the U.S. account for growing consumer awareness about the latest technologies. The presence of a major manufacturing sector across the countries including South Korea, China, and Japan is adding up to the production and consumption of various machines.

The fitness equipment market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the fitness equipment market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the fitness equipment market.

