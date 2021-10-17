Flexible Packaging Market 2019: Key Growth Drivers and Current Industry Trends | Top Key Players like Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global, Inc, Clondalkin Group

The flexible packaging is defined as a package or any part of a package whose shape can be changed readily. Such packaging is used in consumer and institutional products and industrial applications. Flexible packaging can be made of plastics, film, paper, or aluminum foil and employed to increase the shelf life of the product and provide protection. Flexible packaging is widely extendible to diverse product categories like bags, pouches, and wraps. The manufacturing and use of flexible packaging demonstrate sustainable advantages such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions and efficient resource conservation..

The Flexible Packaging Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Major Flexible Packaging market Players:

Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global, Inc, Clondalkin Group, Coveris Management GmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company

The global flexible packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, and end-use industry. Based on material, the market is segmented as plastic, flexible foam, paper, aluminum foil, and others. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as pouches, bags, wraps, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global flexible packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The flexible packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

