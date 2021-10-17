Food Traceability Market to 2027: Global Industry Research, Demand, Trends, Growth and Analysis

Food traceability is a technology to identify the origin and source of food and food ingredients when the products are faulty. It allows food manufacturers to document and locate a product according to various stages and operations involved in the food manufacturing process. The operations involved in the manufacturing process are processing, handling and distribution of food products. A traceability system uses data and operations that maintain importantly and desired information about a product throughout the production chain. Food traceability includes two distinct components such as tracking and tracing. Tracing creates records of the history of food products throughout the entire food chain. Food tracking is the ability to identify the destination of a product, following its route from the manufacturing of the product to the final point of sale.

The food traceability market is growing at a faster pace owing to factors such as technologically advanced in developing countries and growing consumer concern for food safety. Moreover, these technologies are adopted by various end-users from developing countries due to increasing awareness. Stringent government legislative framework, certifications & standardizations with respect to food safety and production are the prominent factors driving the global food traceability market growth. However, the high cost of traceability technology and privacy issue for data security are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. Moreover, new smart technology for easy and universal accessibility may bring a unique opportunity for the food traceability market players over the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Bar Code Integrators, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Carlisle Technology

Cognex Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

MASS Group Inc.

Merit-Trax Technologies

Picarro, Inc.

SGS SA

The global food traceability market is segmented on the basis of equipment, technology, end user and application. On the basis of equipment the global food traceability market is segmented into PDA with GPS, thermal printers, 2D & 1D scanners, tags & labels, sensors and others. Based on technology, the global food traceability market is bifurcated into RFID/RTLS, GPS, barcodes, infrared and biometrics. Based on end user, the global food tracebility market is catagorised on the basis of food manufacturers, warehouse/pack farms, food retailers, defense & security departments and others. On the basis of application, the food traceability market is classified into meat & livestock, fresh produce & seeds, dairy products. beverages, fisheries and others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Food Traceability market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Food Traceability market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Food Traceability market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Food Traceability market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Food Traceability market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Food Traceability market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Food Traceability market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Food Traceability market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Food Traceability market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.