Genome Editing Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 17.0% and to Cross US$ 10,691.0 Million by 2025 with Global Industry Players Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenScript, Lonza

Genome editing is a techniques that is used for the changing the DNA of a cell of an organism. The technique involves cutting of DNA sequences for the addition or the removal of the DNA in the genome. The targeted stakeholders for the reports include service providers, vendors, research institutes, supplier, and distributors of genome editing technologies.

The objective or the scope the study was defining, describing, and forecasting the genome editing market on the basis of technology, application, end user and region. In addition, analyzing the market structure, profiling the key players of the market, and comprehensively analyzing their core competencies. Tracking and analyzing competitive developments such as new product launches; market consolidations and clinical trials and other developments in the genome editing market. Moreover, the aim of the study was providing detailed information regarding the major factors or the reasons that are influencing the growth of the market in the five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America.

Some of the Leading Key Players Profiling Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenScript, Lonza, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., New England Biolabs, Editas Medicine and Merck KGaA.

The genome editing market in different regions is analyzed by the PEST analysis and the SWOT analysis is provided for the profiled companies in our scope of study. For instance, the PEST analysis of the North America region contain political factor – changes in the regulation for the crops, the economic factor – funding for the genome editing, social factor – acceptance of the genome editing, and the technological factor – developments for CRISPR. Thus, the genome editing market report provides all the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends that are impacting the growth of the genome editing in the forecasted period.

Various factors are responsible behind the market’s growth trail, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Genome Editing market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat to the new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Genome Editing market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

The technology segment is divided into transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENS), clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), antisense RNA and others. Among the technology segment the CRISPR holds the largest market share whereas, the TALENs is the fastest growing segment. The dominancy is expected to be continued by the CRISPR owing to the advantages offered, elimination of invading genetic material and enables the organisms to respond the changes. In addition, CRISPR-Cas9 is faster, cheaper and more accurate than the other technologies of DNA editing and is used for the wide applications. It is considered to be the simplest, most versatile and precise method of genetic manipulation. Moreover, the CRISPR technology is utilized in every field of the genome editing. The market for genome editing by the technology segment is expected to reach US$ 6,132.3 million by 2025 in the forecasted period. CRISPR segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 53.6% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025 to account for a market share of 57.4% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

Global Genome Editing Market – By Technology

TALENS

CRISPR

ZFN

Others

Global Genome Editing Market – By Application



Genetic Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Engineering

Others

The report includes the driving factors such as increase in funding for the genome editing, rising prevalence of the genetic disorders, rise in the advancements for the genome editing technology and rise in the production of the genetically modified crops. The opportunities for the market is analyzed as the emerging markets for precision and regenerative medicines. The usage of CRISOR Cas9 technology is the current for the genome editing market.

This highly surveyed statistical report also tries to comprehend the approaches taken by the vendors in the global Genome Editing market to provide product differentiation through Porter’s five forces analysis which is inventive. With this, it also figures out ways through which these companies can fortify their stand in the market and expand their revenues during the forecast tenure.

