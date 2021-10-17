Global Antifouling Agent Market Size Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Antifouling Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

The antifouling agent utilizes its strong osmotic action, does not form a film on the surface layer, penetrates into the internal micropores, and forms a nanoscopic spherical crystalline curing layer, which can excellently prevent the entry of various water pollutants without affecting the color of the substrate. And permeability, to avoid the substrate caused by moisture retention inside the substrate lesions; dust and pollution can only float on the substrate surface, easy to clean. Waterproof and anti-fouling protection agent has strong penetration and plays a full protective role on the ground of buildings.

Fouling damages the body of the ship and decreases maneuverability which further leads to safety hazards. Therefore, coating shipping vessels with antifouling agents enhances not only the strength but also the overall performance of the vessels. These agents improve vessel performance by inhibiting the growth of sub-aquatic organisms on the underwater surfaces of the same. Commercial ships are generally coated with synthetic chemical compound paints. These chemical paints have adverse environmental effects. Rising ecological concerns are fuelling the need for biologically derived eco-friendly antifouling options. These may provide biomimetic and natural antifouling coatings. Biomimetics are expected to spur newer innovations in non-toxic options.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) antifouling agent market size was valued at more than USD 22 million in 2017 and is anticipated to increase further due to increase in capital expenditure for the offshore vessels development in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Angola.Europe antifouling agent market demand was above 6 kilo tons in 2017. Countries including the UK and Italy where high penetration of yacht manufacturers is noted is likely to be among the key factors to drive the demand in the region.U.S. antifouling agent market size witnessed demand of more than 3 kilo tons in 2017 and is projected to observe significant growth over the forecast period. Increase in unconventional sources production such as tight oil and shale gas in Canada and the U.S. is expected to favorably impact the industry.

Global Antifouling Agent market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antifouling Agent.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/674715

Global Antifouling Agent in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Antifouling Agent Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Antifouling Agent Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

Hempel

Advance Marine Coating

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Antifouling Agent Breakdown Data by Type

Organotin Compounds

Biocides

Copper

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Antifouling-Agent-Market-Insights-Forecast-to-2025.html

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Antifouling Agent Breakdown Data by Application

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs and Production Platform

Gas and Oil

Antifouling Agent Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Antifouling Agent status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Antifouling Agent manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/674715

About Us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook