Global Biopsy Device Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2025

AÂ biopsyÂ is aÂ medical testÂ commonly performed by aÂ surgeon,Â interventional radiologist, or anÂ interventional cardiologistÂ involving extraction ofÂ sampleÂ cellsorÂ tissuesÂ for examination to determine the presence or extent of a disease. The tissue is generally examined under aÂ microscopeÂ by aÂ pathologist, and can also be analyzed chemically. When an entire lump or suspicious area is removed, the procedure is called anÂ excisional biopsy.

On the basis of product type, biopsy needles segement accounted for 32.5% of the global biopsy device market in 2017 and is projected to see a CAGR of 5.86% form 2017 to 2025.

The global Biopsy Device market is valued at 1630 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Biopsy Device market based on company, product type, end user and key regions

This report studies the global market size of Biopsy Device in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Biopsy Device in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Biopsy Device market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Biopsy Device market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Argon Medical

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific

R. Bard

Hologic

Cook Medical

INRAD

Devicor Medical Products

PLANMED OY

Guidance System

Needles

Guns

Reagents and Kits

Others

Hospital

Specialised Oncology Centres

Diagnostic Centres

Research Institutes

To analyze and research the global Biopsy Device status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Biopsy Device manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biopsy Device market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

