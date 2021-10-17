Global Caps and Closures Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

The primary function of caps and closures is to keep the container closed and the contents contained for the specified shelf life. In addition, it provides a barrier to dirt, moisture, and oxygen and keeps the product secure from undesired premature openingCaps and closures are mainly used in the packaging industry to preserve products to extend their shelf life. Caps and closures industry uses different type of materials to construct suitable product packaging, such as plastics, metals, rubber, and paperboard among others.

Global caps & closures industry is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of high demand from food & beverages and chemical industries. Caps & closures are used for preserving products and extending their life. Thus, global caps & closures market is expected to grow significantly. Increasing caps & closures application in home care products and cosmetics industries is further expected to augment global market growth. Increasing application in pharmaceutical industry is expected to further fuel the global caps & closures market growth. Increasing childcare products demand is expected to have a positive impact global caps & closures market. Plastics caps & closures are expected to grow at a faster rate than metal caps over the forecast period owing to its superior properties and low cost. Within metal caps, tin and aluminum are expected to witness significant growth. Extensive R&D in markets such as paper and rubber are further expected to augment global market growth in the next six years. Increasing concerns regarding biodegradability and carcinogenicity of plastics is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Stringent regulatory policies by agencies such as U.S. EPA, REACH and European Commission regarding plastics usage are expected to further pose challenges to the market growth.

The global Caps and Closures market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Caps and Closures volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Caps and Closures market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Global Closure Systems

Silgan Holdings

Reynolds Group Holdings

Crown Holdings

Berry Plastics Corporation

Berlin Packaging

Guala Closures Group

Manaksia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Easy-Open Can Ends

Metal Lug Closures

Peel-Off Foils

Plastic Screw Closures

Metal Crowns

Metal Screw Closures

Corks

Plastic Screw Closures

Others

Segment by Application

Beer

Wine

Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Caps and Closures Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Caps and Closures

1.2 Caps and Closures Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Caps and Closures Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Easy-Open Can Ends

1.2.3 Metal Lug Closures

1.2.4 Peel-Off Foils

1.2.5 Plastic Screw Closures

1.2.6 Metal Crowns

1.2.7 Metal Screw Closures

1.2.8 Corks

1.2.9 Plastic Screw Closures

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Caps and Closures Segment by Application

1.3.1 Caps and Closures Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Beer

1.3.3 Wine

1.3.4 Bottled Water

1.3.5 Carbonated Soft Drinks

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Caps and Closures Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Caps and Closures Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Caps and Closures Market Size

1.5.1 Global Caps and Closures Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Caps and Closures Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Caps and Closures Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Caps and Closures Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Caps and Closures Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Caps and Closures Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Caps and Closures Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Caps and Closures Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Caps and Closures Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Caps and Closures Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Caps and Closures Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Caps and Closures Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Caps and Closures Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Caps and Closures Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Caps and Closures Production

3.4.1 North America Caps and Closures Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Caps and Closures Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Caps and Closures Production

3.5.1 Europe Caps and Closures Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Caps and Closures Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Caps and Closures Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Caps and Closures Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Caps and Closures Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Caps and Closures Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Caps and Closures Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Caps and Closures Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Caps and Closures Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Caps and Closures Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Caps and Closures Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Caps and Closures Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Caps and Closures Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Caps and Closures Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Caps and Closures Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Caps and Closures Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Caps and Closures Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Caps and Closures Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Caps and Closures Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

