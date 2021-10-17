Global ENT Surgical Devices Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global ENT Surgical Devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global ENT Surgical Devices market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

ENT surgery is one of the most elaborate fields of surgical specialty services, using advanced technology and a broad range of procedures that also includes major reconstructive surgery to correct deformity or injury.

ENT surgical devices refer to the powered surgical instruments, radiofrequency (RF) hand pieces and handheld instruments used in the ENT surgery.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, J & J (Acclarent), Stryker, Smith & Nephewetc, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global ENT Surgical Devices market is valued at 2300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Medtronic

J & J (Acclarent)

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Olympus

B. Braun

Karl Storz

Spiggle &Theis

Conmed

Otopront

REDA

Tiansong

Jiyi Medical

Tonglu

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powered Surgical Instruments

Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces

Handheld Instruments

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospital

Clinic

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global ENT Surgical Devices sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key ENT Surgical Devices manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ENT Surgical Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

ENT Surgical Devices Manufacturers

ENT Surgical Devices Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

ENT Surgical Devices Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the ENT Surgical Devices market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

