Global Food Preservatives Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2022
Food preservatives are one of the food additives and the general purpose of a food preservative is to prolong the life of the food material from spoilage. Apart from emulsifying and stabilizing agents, preservatives also help to maintain freshness of appearance
Food preservatives can be natural, which are extracted from natural resources or artificial, that is they are synthesized. Typical examples of a food preservative are sodium &calcium propionate and sorbic acid which act as antimycotis, i.e. they inhibit the growth of molds on fruit juices, bread etc.
End-user
The end users of this food preservative market are the food and beverage manufacturing companies. They use food preservatives to prolong the life of the food products they sell.
Market Dynamics
The prime driver for the food preservative market is the demand for the food products which have longer life span. The general awareness among people to use food products with natural preservatives increased the demand for the natural preservatives market.
Since all the food materials need preservatives, the demand for this market is continuous and increasing
The large numbers of suppliers in the food preservative market inhibits its growth. Availability of cheap substitutes and the adverse effects on health by the usage of chemical food preservatives contribute to the negative growth of this market.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented based on the type of food preservatives, type of function they do and based on the verticals. It is further classified as below :
Based on Type – Natural, Synthetic
Based on Function – Antimicrobials, Antioxidants
Based on Verticals -Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy & frozen products, Meat, poultry, & seafood products, Oils & fats, Beverages
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America dominates the food preservatives market with United States leading the market. The Asia-Pacific region shows highest growth rate with countries like India and China leading the market. The government initiatives and the changing food habits account for this growth rate.
Opportunities
The increase in consumption of processed food provides lot of opportunities to the key players in the market. The R&D works to prolong the life span of food materials also provide good opportunities for the key players in this market.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include AkzoNobe, Celanese Corporation (Celanese), DuPont, Koninklijke DSM (DSM) and Univar.
Global Food Preservatives Market segments
Global Food Preservatives Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Food Preservatives Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Food Preservatives Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
